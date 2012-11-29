Angry Birds Star Wars free Hoth levels now available

The much-anticipated update for Angry Birds Star Wars - which adds 20 new free levels set on the planet of Hoth, from Empire Strikes Back - is now available for download. And, not only does it introduce the icy planet and AT-AT Walkers to the mix, but Princess Leia is now also a playable character. Well, a bird that looks like her anyway.

As teased on the original gameplay trailer, Leia can shoot targeted pink lasers in a similar fashion to the Han Solo bird, but hers spread outwards and act like tractor beams, hitting two targets at once. It's handy for taking out the legs of the Walkers, for example.

Read: APP OF THE DAY: Angry Birds Star Wars review (iOS, Android, WP8, Kindle Fire, Windows 8, Mac, PC)

There are a few other surprises too, not least that there's more of the Hoth episode yet to come. A further 10 levels are still under the banner of "coming soon".

Angry Birds Star Wars is available for a host of different platforms - iPad, iPhone, iPod touch, PC, Mac, Android, Windows Phone 8, Windows 8 and Windows RT. Costs will vary, from free for some standard-definition editions up to £3.49 for the Windows 8 version.

If you already own a copy, you should update now.

What do you think of Angry Birds Star Wars? Has it reinvigorated your interest in Rovio's games franchise? Let us know in the comments below...