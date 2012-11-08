Angry Birds Star Wars now available for iPad, iPhone, Android, WP8 and more

Angry Birds Star Wars has hit the respectively app stores for all manner of platforms. It's now available for iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Android, Windows Phone 8, Windows 8 (tablet), Windows 8 (PC), Apple Mac and Amazon Kindle Fire.

It's the biggest opening day launch in Rovio's history, certainly in the number of platforms supported, and is the biggest refresh of Angry Birds since Angry Birds Space.

The concept is very similar to the original Angry Birds, although it also combines elements of Space in certain levels, and the theme is very much Star Wars. And the birds have all-new powers to match the characters they portray. For example, Obi Wan Kenobi has a Force Push power that can propel close-by enemies in the direction you want; C3PO explodes at the touch of a finger; and R2-D2 can shock enemies within range.

Read: APP OF THE DAY: Angry Birds Star Wars review (iOS, Android, WP8, Kindle Fire, Windows 8, Mac, PC)

The scenes are taken straight from the original trilogy, with Tatooine and the Death Star available with today's release (the latter needs to be unlocked through gameplay), Hoth is coming as a free update and "Path of the Jedi" - a further 40 levels set on Dagobah - is available as an in-app purchase (£1.49 on the iPad).

There are also bonus levels - starring C3PO and R2-D2 - that are each unlocked for every 10 stars or so collected in the conventional levels. Other rewards include Millennium Falcon power-ups that can be bought or earned.

Naturally, the sounds of Star Wars permeate throughout, and there are other interesting additions, such as the stormtrooper pigs firing volleys of laser cannon fire to force you to consider timing as well as trajectory.

It's all a very slick production, and one that reinvigorates the Angry Birds franchise greatly.

Angry Birds Star Wars is available at a variety of prices, including iPhone at 69p and iPad at £1.99. The Android version is free. Windows Phone 8 users will have to pay 79p.