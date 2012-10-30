Angry Birds Star Wars: First gameplay trailer

It must be said, as more and more of Angry Birds Star Wars is revealed, the team at Pocket-lint is getting more and more excited. While it never left the app charts entirely, we have been sensing that enthusiasm for Angry Birds has been waning.

Perhaps due to over-saturation, perhaps because Angry Birds Space wasn't radically different, or perhaps the Angry Birds cake makers have run out of marzipan, the avian agitators haven't had quite as much impact of late. And Bad Piggies, while good, is not accessible enough to take the place of Rovio's original.

But here comes Angry Birds Star Wars. And even from the brief gameplay clips shown in this all-new trailer we can tell it is going to be epic. AT-AT Walkers, Tatooine (with the pigs as sandmen), lightsabers and phaser guns. We genuinely can't wait.

But we'll have to, as there's another nine days until Angry Birds Star Wars is released on 8 November. It will be available for Android, iOS, Windows Phone, Amazon Kindle Fire, Windows 8, Mac and PC.

An entire range of toys and costumes will be available in time for Christmas too.

Will Angry Birds Star Wars bring you back to Rovio's franchise? Let us know in the comments below...