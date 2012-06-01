  Star Wars 1313 video game introduces criminal underworld - expect violence aplenty

LucasArts is introducing the gaming fraternity to a new and darker side of the Star Wars franchise, the company has confirmed to Pocket-lint.

Star Wars 1313 will officially be unveiled at E3, along with more details of what we can expect from the game, but LucasArts, the brains behind the game, is promising a “never-before-seen dark and mature world”.

The game’s protagonist is a bounty hunter who delves deep into the Coruscant underworld. Rather than using Jedi tricks or supernatural forces, “bounty” will have an array of gadgets at his disposal - and as hes 's a bounty hunter, we can assume he will be quite handy with his fists too.

“We’re excited to share one of the projects LucasArts has been hard at work developing,” said Paul Meegan, President of LucasArts.

“Star Wars 1313 dives into a part of the Star Wars mythos that we’ve always known existed, but never had a chance to visit. We are committed to bringing the best gameplay experience and visual fidelity to life and I truly believe the work we are showcasing at E3 will speak for itself.”

You can get a glimpse of what the bounty hunter looks like by visiting www.StarWars1313.com, where you’ll also be kept up to speed with further details including on sale dates and on which platforms the game will be made available.

Pocket-lint will be live at E3 bringing you all the latest gaming news.

