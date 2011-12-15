Star Wars: The Old Republic officially launches - early copies snaffled by fans

Professional Ewok and star of BBC comedy Life's Too Short, Warwick Davis, was on hand last night to help launch the much anticipated massively multiplayer online game Star Wars: The Old Republic. Sitting amongst the famed 501st Stormtroopers, Darth Vader and alongside Alex Freed, senior writer for the game, Davis answered questions and handed out early copies to 150 eager fans at Game in London's Oxford Street.

Although the midnight event was held on 15 December (technically), SWTOR is not actually due for full release until 20 December, a full five days away.

While it is not the first Star Wars game that has been made as a MMORPG, it is the first from role playing game specialist Bioware, who also created Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic for PC and the original Xbox back in 2003. An Apple Mac version also followed in 2004.

The latest edition is based on the same folklore created back then, with the plot set thousands of years before the movies when the Sith and Jedis were both many in number. There are eight primary classes to play in the game, with each enjoying their own unique storyline.

There will be three versions of the game available to buy on release; a Standard Edition at £44.99; Digital Deluxe Edition (exclusive to Origin, EA's online shop) at £59.99; and a Collector's Edition priced at £129. Each has varying levels of added extras.

Each comes with 30 days game time, with subsequent subscription fees costing £8.99 for one month, a one-off payment of £25.17 for three months, or £46.14 for six months.

Pocket-lint will be posting a Star Wars: The Old Republic review soon. Keep 'em peeled.

Are you looking forward to Star Wars: The Old Republic? Or do you think the prices are too steep? Let us know in the comments below...