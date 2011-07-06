  1. Home
COD 4 Star Wars mod transforms shooter to the dark side

The king of all Call of Duty 4 mods has just gone live in the form of Galactic Warfare version 1.0. The mod, which has been in development for no less than 2 years, transforms the game into an entirely Star Wars-themed shooter.

Character skins, maps and weaponry are all Star Wars based, with the Empire squaring off against the Rebel Alliance. 

The mod even goes as far as bringing in its very own killstreaks, including things like TIE bombers and Y-wings for airstrikes. Seven maps are included which feature classic Star Wars locations, things like Bespin and Mos Eisley are the order of the day. 

For those who fancy giving it a go, a download for the mod can be found here

Like it? Or you a Black Ops only kind of person?

