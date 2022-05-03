(Pocket-lint) - Square Enix has sold Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal in a deal worth around $300 million.

The new owners, Embracer Group, will also take control of several major game franchises, including Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain. It is thought Square's Marvel games - The Avengers and Guadrians of the Galaxy - are included too, but require permission by the original licence holder (Marvel).

In addition, more than 50 other back catalogue titles are part of the deal.

Square Enix will still publish its traditional fare, such as the Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts series, plus some western games, like Outriders, Just Cause and Life is Strange.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 May 2022

However, it also plans to use the extra funds to expand its operations in blockchain, artificial intelligence and the cloud.

Embracer Group, on the other hand, has been extremely active when it comes to acquisitions lately. Already the owner of multiple brands, including Koch Media (including Deep Silver) and THQ Nordic. it also bought the studio behind Borderlands, Gearbox, comics company Dark Horse Media, and board game firm Asmodee last year.

It's studio count already topped the 100 mark before the purchase of Crystal Dynamics and the other Square Enix assets.

Writing by Rik Henderson.