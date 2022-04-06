(Pocket-lint) - Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that it is working on a new Tomb Raider game.

It's only early in development so it could be a while before we see anything concrete, but the follow-up to the reboot trilogy is eagerly anticipated.

Here's everything we know about it so far.

Developer Crystal Dynamics has confirmed that work has started on the new Tomb Raider. It hasn't shared many details, nor announced an actual name. However, it has said that the new game will be built using Unreal Engine 5.

"This new engine translates to next-level storytelling and gameplay experiences, and that's why we're thrilled to announce today that we've just started development of our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5," it said in a video released on social media channels.

"Our goal is to push the envelope of fidelity and to deliver the high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience that fans deserve from both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise."

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022

Others to commit to using Unreal Engine for future games include CD Projekt Red for its next The Witcher title, and Xbox Studio The Coalition, best known for the most recent Gears of War games.

To give you an idea of what is possible for the next Tomb Raider, Epic Games' early "Lumen in the Land of Nanite" demo shows a similar usage scenario for UE5.

Although we don't yet have official confirmation that he's working on the new Tomb Raider specifically, Days Gone director Jeff Ross has joined Crystal Dynamics as design director.

I'm excited to announce I now work at the amazing Crystal Dynamics as Design Director. That's all I can say other than I'm thrilled with the project, and especially the team of really wonderful people.



I will become a Seattleite this summer.



Also--Come work with me! https://t.co/HjDFIFk7MF — Jeff Ross (@JakeRocket) April 5, 2022

We've recently revisited Days Gone (in 60fps on PlayStation 5) and have to say that we're enjoying it even more second time around. Sony's decision to ditch the sequel has always baffled us, so their loss could well be Lara Croft's gain.

Considering the game is being built in Unreal Engine 5, it is highly likely it will only be released on machines capable of running it.

That's PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Last-gen console owners look set to miss out.

It's far too early in the development cycle to talk about a release date. In all honesty, it could be 2024 before we see the game in stores, with gameplay not likely to be shown until next year, at least - maybe at the return of an in-person E3 in June 2023.

Writing by Rik Henderson.