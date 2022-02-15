Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. Square Enix game news

Tomb Raider Live event coming to London for 25th anniversary, hot pants are optional

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Little Lion Entertainment Tomb Raider Live event coming to London for 25th anniversary, hot pants are optional

- Square Enix also commissions artist print sets for charity

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Ever fancied yourself a Lara Croft-style adventurer? Want to raid tombs for nick-nacks amid imminent peril? Well, Tomb Raider: The Live Experience opens in London's Camden Town in April and you can be part of a team to do just that.

Created in partnership with Paramount Pictures and developer Crystal Dynamics, the experience takes up to eight people at a time through a journey with Lara to recover a "powerful artifact".

Zones are based on key moments in the Survivor games trilogy (and, presumably, the last Tomb Raider movie). Participants get to escape a sinking ship, explore the jungles of Costa Rica, and discover an ancient tomb. There are environmental puzzles to be solved along the way and a shadowy secret order to battle.

A statue of Lara Croft has been erected in Camden Town (outside the Stables Market venue) to promote the experience.

Tickets are £66 per person and available from tombraiderlive.co.uk.

Also announced as part of the 25 years of Tomb Raider celebrations is a collection of prints commissioned by Square Enix from 14 artists. Each has reimagined the box art of classic Lara Croft games and you can purchase the prints to help raise money for Girls Make Games. It's a program dedicated to inpiring the next generation of game creators, designers and engineers.

The prints are available in a box set of 15, priced at £39.99 from the Square Enix store.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them!
These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Hogwarts Legacy coming in September?
Hogwarts Legacy coming in September? By Max Freeman-Mills ·
PlayStation 5 Pro specs, release date, rumours and features: Everything to know about the PS5 Pro
PlayStation 5 Pro specs, release date, rumours and features: Everything to know about the PS5 Pro By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Tomb Raider Live event coming to London for 25th anniversary, hot pants are optional
Tomb Raider Live event coming to London for 25th anniversary, hot pants are optional By Rik Henderson ·
Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up
Best PS5 games 2022: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · · Updated
How to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release date reveal
How to watch the Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release date reveal By Rik Henderson ·
Tom Holland returns to Fortnite in Uncharted crossover as Nathan Drake
Tom Holland returns to Fortnite in Uncharted crossover as Nathan Drake By Maggie Tillman ·