(Pocket-lint) - Ever fancied yourself a Lara Croft-style adventurer? Want to raid tombs for nick-nacks amid imminent peril? Well, Tomb Raider: The Live Experience opens in London's Camden Town in April and you can be part of a team to do just that.

Created in partnership with Paramount Pictures and developer Crystal Dynamics, the experience takes up to eight people at a time through a journey with Lara to recover a "powerful artifact".

Zones are based on key moments in the Survivor games trilogy (and, presumably, the last Tomb Raider movie). Participants get to escape a sinking ship, explore the jungles of Costa Rica, and discover an ancient tomb. There are environmental puzzles to be solved along the way and a shadowy secret order to battle.

A statue of Lara Croft has been erected in Camden Town (outside the Stables Market venue) to promote the experience.

Tickets are £66 per person and available from tombraiderlive.co.uk.

Also announced as part of the 25 years of Tomb Raider celebrations is a collection of prints commissioned by Square Enix from 14 artists. Each has reimagined the box art of classic Lara Croft games and you can purchase the prints to help raise money for Girls Make Games. It's a program dedicated to inpiring the next generation of game creators, designers and engineers.

The prints are available in a box set of 15, priced at £39.99 from the Square Enix store.

These new keyboards by Logitech have our favourite emojis built in and we love them! By Pocket-lint Promotion · 9 February 2022 If you used emojis a whole bunch you might want to think about picking one of these keyboards up.

Writing by Rik Henderson.