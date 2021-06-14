Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy game: Release date, trailers, formats, and everything you need to know

(Pocket-lint) - As part of its E3 2021 presentation, Square Enix unveiled Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy - a third-person action adventure with a single-player campaign that keeps to the spirit of the films.

The company has, so far, released a couple of trailers and several screens. It has also announced a release date and it's sooner than you think.

Here then is everything you need to know about Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

What is Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy?

Square Enix's second Marvel game is inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy comic books and, as with The Avengers, it has opted for an original story and unique spin on the characters. You can also expect movie-influences in the gameplay and dialogue.

The gameplay trailer, for sure, has plenty of sharp wit and movie-style moments.

You can also see that it is a single-player, third-person action-adventure game with squad based battles.

You play as Star-Lord (Peter Quill), but can also instruct each of your teammates to pull off their special moves during combat.

During the narrative elements, you get to make choices that will impact on your relationships with the other Guardians: Gamora, Draz, Groot and Rocket Racoon.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy release date

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is due to release on 26 October 2021.

Guardian's of the Galaxy game platforms and formats

The game will release on mutliple platforms, including last and current-gen consoles. Here's the whole list:

  • PlayStation 4
  • PlayStation 5
  • Xbox One
  • Xbox Series X/S
  • PC (digital)
  • Nvidia GeForce Now

Pre-orders for the standard and deluxe versions are available now.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy screens and deep dives

As well as the trailers above, Square Enix has released a collection of screens and an extra deep dive video. You can see them below:

Square Enix

The deep dive is with the Eidos-Montreal development team... enjoy.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
