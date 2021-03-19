(Pocket-lint) - When the PlayStation 5 was first unveiled in mid-2020, we got a glimpse of multiple big games coming down the pike for the new console, and one of the most intriguing was Project Athia.

Now, a good while later, we know the game's real title - Forspoken, and have seen a bit more about it thanks to its publisher Square Enix. We've got all the key details for you, right here.

As we said, the first glimpse of Project Athia came in mid-2020, but Square Enix showed off a little more, and confirmed that the game is called Forspoken, in March 2021 as part of a livestream.

That slightly longer trailer is embedded above, and ends with confirmation that the game is headed for a release date in 2022, which is no surprise given how little we've seen of it so far.

Obviously that's quite a broad window at this point, but we'll hopefully hear a bit more about the game in the months to come, including possibly a more precise release date at some point.

Forspoken was first unveiled as a PS5 exclusive on consoles, and that hasn't changed - this is a game that's apparently being built from the ground up for the PlayStation 5, which is exciting for anyone who owns one.

That means that right now there's no prospect of an Xbox version coming, and it also signals that there won't be a version for the PS4, either. This is a truly next-gen title, after all.

However, it's also going to be coming to the PC, so it won't be fully exclusive to the PS5, which will please many fans with powerful gaming rigs. Needless to say, a Switch version is almost completely impossible for a host of reasons, not least the technical side of things.

We haven't had a full explainer of the story and setting of Forspoken, but the most recent trailer does give us some pretty firm hints. It opens with actor Ella Balinska talking about taking on the role of Forspoken's main character, Frey Holland.

Frey finds herself transported mysteriously to the world of Athia, full of magic and monsters, and also discovers that she has magical powers to learn and master.

We don't necessarily know whether she's fighting to make it back to her own world, vanquish some evil or whatever else, but the gameplay gives us a sense for a lush world full of monstrous dangers, and it looks really interesting.

Forspoken is being developed by Square Enix's Luminous Productions, a new team formed from developers on Final Fantasy XV, and the short snippets of gameplay we've got so far make that game's influence obvious.

We know that the game will be open-world, so it looks like a big chunk of Athia will be ours to explore as Frey, with multiple different biomes shown off in the trailer, between rocky outcrops, dusty deserts and forested areas.

Traversal looks like it could be a high-speed affair, with a few clips showing Frey zipping around the environment from point to point, aided by magic, while combat looks similarly kinetic and magic-fuelled.

Whether this combat will be more action-heavy or have a tactical focus closer to a Final Fantasy may remain to be seen - for now, it looks pretty fast-paced.

We hope that we'll get a longer look at gameplay sometime soon, to expand on this guesswork, though - and we'll update this feature as soon as that does eventually happen, so keep checking back!

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.