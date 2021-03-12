(Pocket-lint) - Like many other big name publishers of late, Square Enix will soon host its own digital showcase event.

It's first Square Enix Presents is due to take place on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 5pm GMT, during which it will show more on the upcoming Outriders, talk about Tomb Raider, Marvel's Avengers and Balan Wonderworld, and unveil several mobile games.

Here then is how to watch the Square Enix showcase as it happens and what you can expect.

The premiere Square Enix Presents will take place on 18 March 2021 at 5pm GMT. Here are the times for your region:

US west coast: 9am PT

US east coast: 12pm ET

UK: 5pm GMT

Central Europe: 6pm CET

Japan: 12am JST

We hope to host the event here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Square Enix's Twitch or YouTube channels.

The showcase will run for approximately 40-minutes. It will include announcements and new trailers for the following:

New Life is Strange

Outriders

Balan Wonderworld

Tomb Raider (more details on the 25th anniversary celebrations)

Marvel's Avengers

Just Cause Mobile

Other new mobile game announcements

New games from the Taito brand

Writing by Rik Henderson.