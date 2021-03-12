  1. Home
Square Enix Presents: How to watch the digital showcase and what to expect

(Pocket-lint) - Like many other big name publishers of late, Square Enix will soon host its own digital showcase event.

It's first Square Enix Presents is due to take place on Thursday 18 March 2021 at 5pm GMT, during which it will show more on the upcoming Outriders, talk about Tomb Raider, Marvel's Avengers and Balan Wonderworld, and unveil several mobile games.

Here then is how to watch the Square Enix showcase as it happens and what you can expect.

When is the Square Enix Presents digital showcase?

The premiere Square Enix Presents will take place on 18 March 2021 at 5pm GMT. Here are the times for your region:

  • US west coast: 9am PT
  • US east coast: 12pm ET
  • UK: 5pm GMT
  • Central Europe: 6pm CET
  • Japan: 12am JST

How to watch the Square Enix Presents

We hope to host the event here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, you will be able to watch it on Square Enix's Twitch or YouTube channels.

What to expect

The showcase will run for approximately 40-minutes. It will include announcements and new trailers for the following:

  • New Life is Strange
  • Outriders
  • Balan Wonderworld
  • Tomb Raider (more details on the 25th anniversary celebrations)
  • Marvel's Avengers
  • Just Cause Mobile
  • Other new mobile game announcements
  • New games from the Taito brand
