(Pocket-lint) - Hitman 3 was released across multiple platforms on Wednesday 20 January, with glowing reviews appearing online, including Pocket-lint.

Especially well received is that game's graphics on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, running in up to 4K and 60fps on the next-gen consoles.

However, there has also been some confusion about ray tracing. Some outlets claim that ray tracing effects on the PS5 version can be turned on through the menu, and/or that the Xbox Series X version has ray tracing switched on by default.

Unfortunately, neither is true - ray tracing is not currently available on any format. Pocket-lint has been told that it is not available at launch, but IO Interactive will introduce ray tracing to PC and next-console versions "later this year".

To be honest, the game's lighting and reflections are already superb, so this will merely be the icing on the cake when it happens.

In other news, the issues with transferring progression from Hitman 2 to Hitman 3 now seems to have been solved. You can now sync your progress over at profile.hitman.com/carryover, with the server issues apparently fixed.

You just need to use the same IOI account for Hitman 3 as previous games in the trilogy and follow the instructions on that site.

Writing by Rik Henderson.