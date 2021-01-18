(Pocket-lint) - Hitman 3 will be available from Wednesday 20 January on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC and Google Stadia. However, the hugely ambitious, stunning looking game will also be available on Nintendo Switch from the same day - all thanks to Nintendo's Cloud Streaming technology.

It follows other "Cloud Version" games - Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and Assassin's Creed Odyssey, released in Japan only, and the more universally available Control.

That means, to play the game you need a persistent internet connection and Nintendo account, so it's not able to be played while travelling. But, it also means that you get a similar experience to the version on other platforms, regardless of any hardware limitations.

Hitman 3 marks the end of an excellent trilogy. It will wrap up the World of Assassination storyline that has been running through numerous missions and chapters since the Hitman reboot arrived in 2016.

Naturally, Switch owners have not been able to play the previous two games, so we're yet to find out whether additional missions can be purchased for play in Hitman 3. It seems you will, but we're awaiting final confirmation.

You won't get the missions from Hitman 1 and 2 for free, sadly.

Writing by Rik Henderson.