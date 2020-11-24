Tomb Raider Reloaded is the next Lara Croft game, and it's coming to mobile in 2021

(Pocket-lint) - Square Enix has revealed via teaser trailer that the next game in the Tomb Raider family will be Tomb Raider Reloaded. But far from being a graphically intense, and generally tense high-resolution thriller like the last couple of console titles, this is a free-to-play game for smartphones.

Sadly, no gameplay is actually shown in the teaser posted to YouTube; however, it is described as an 'action arcade game', which means it's unlikely to be like the endless runner Lara Croft: Relic Run or the turn-based puzzler Lara Croft Go currently on Android and iOS.

In the trailer, you'll see a few of the classic enemies, including giant spiders, a wolf, rock monster and - of course - a dinosaur, with Lara Croft in her traditional teal vest top and tan shorts only shown right at the end.

That's about all the information we have to go on right now. We don't get any indication of what gameplay is going to be like, but it does appear - based on the artwork in the video - that's a little more cartoony than some of the 'serious' console titles.

We don't have any specific information about launch dates either, only that it'll launch in 2021 on mobile and that you'll be able to download and play for free. That almost certainly means it'll feature in-app ads and purchases, which might not prove that popular, but is expected from mobile titles.

Writing by Cam Bunton.