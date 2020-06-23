Square Enix has announced that Marvel's Avengers will be a launch game for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. What's more, if you purchase the game on PS4 or Xbox One first, you get a free upgrade to the respective next-gen version.

The game will be available on PS4 and Xbox One, as well as PC and Google Stadia, from 2 September. The next-gen versions will launch alongside the new consoles "holiday 2020.

The publisher has also revealed that profiles and save games created for the current-gen versions will transfer after upgrading to next. That ensures your hard work will not be reset.

Plus, cross-gen play will be supported. Players on PS5 will be able to play with those on PS4. Xbox Series X players will be able to hook up with their Xbox One counterparts.

Although Square Enix hasn't named its upgrade incentive, it is similar to Xbox Smart Delivery and EA's Dual Entitlement.

Marvel's Avengers is being developed by Tomb Raider studio, Crystal Dynamics. It features an original story and puts the player in control of numerous Avengers members, including Thor, The Hulk and, of course, Captain America.

The PS5 version will feature faster load times, boosted resolution, improved texturing and armour destruction, ray tracing and the ability to choose a better rate rate or enhanced graphics. It will also utilise the advanced haptics available on the PS5 DualSense controller.

You can find out more about the game via a digital stream to begin at 6pm BST (10am PDT) tomorrow, Wednesday 24 June.