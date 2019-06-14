Square Enix is one of the gaming giants of the industry, with years and years of gaming history behind it.

The company is aware that fans have been itching for access to older games in digital form. And it is now apparently working on plans to make all its games available digitally, even ancient classic titles from the NES and other early consoles it is yet to re-release or remaster.

Square Enix President and CEO Yosuke Matsuda has been speaking to Game Informer about the plans:

"We're working on that in a variety of ways...As far as our major titles go, most of those, we still have variations out that you can play now. The more classic titles that you might have played on NES, we are still working hard to make it so you can play those. We actually have launched a dedicated project internally to port those, so we are working to make them available on a variety of platforms."

During the conversation, he also mentioned the possibility of a subscription service:

"Certainly down the road, we would like to see that on a subscription or streaming service, so we're exploring the possibility of creating a dedicated channel for ourselves."

It's no surprise to see the company considering a gaming subscription service. Plenty of other gaming companies are doing the same.

We already have Origin Access subscription giving PC gamers access to all EA's back catalogue. Then there's Xbox Games Pass and a PC version.

With such a huge library of games from over the years, a Square Enix subscription service makes a lot of sense too. There is a question though of what happens to Tomb Raider - as that's included in Xbox Games Pass. If an independent service appears, will it disappear from the Xbox service?

Whatever happens, we'll have to wait a while to see how it pans out as making the entire library accessible is going to be a hard task anyway.