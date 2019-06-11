Square Enix's E3 press conferences are usually jam packed with Final Fantasy fans and this year's was no exception.

But, while there was plenty of Final Fantasy news, it wasn't all that was announced. Oh no, siree.

Here are our game highlights of Square Enix's E3 2019 presentation.

Several key titles were announced by Square Enix the day before E3 opened its doors, with one major release standing out the most...

Coming in May 2020, Marvel's Avengers is being developed by Crystal Dynamics, the team behind the Tomb Raider franchise and you can certainly tell based on its production values.

It's the classic Avengers line-up at the start of the game: Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor and The Hulk. But, they all split up and are criminalised before having to rejoin under the radar to take on a new threat. Plus, new superheroes will join the group along the way, and four-player online co-op will be a main feature.

We seem to have been waiting an age for the from-the-ground-up remake of Final Fantasy VII, but at least we now have a release date: 3 March 2020. It also looks absolutely stunning, with an all-new combat system and amazing current-gen graphics.

Why should FFVII get all the fun? Square Enix is also releasing a tarted-up version of Final Fantasy VIII - one of our absolute series faves - in time for its 20th anniversary. It's not as fancy as the complete remake for VII, but it has been visually "refreshed". And it's coming to Nintendo Switch too. Hurrah!

Action RPG Oninaki is coming soon - 22 August, in fact - to Switch, PS4 and PC. It's from the same development team, Tokyo RPG Factory, that also brought us I Am Satsuna and Lost Sphear so comes with great pedigree.

The Last Remnant has been another of our favourite JRPGs for a while and now you can find out why. It's been remastered for the Nintendo Switch and is available to buy now.

And another great game to get the remastered treatment is Crystal Chronicles, which was originally released on GameCube. It will be released this winter for Nintendo Switch, PS4 and mobile platforms, iOS and Android.

A new intellectual property from People Can Fly (Gears of War: Judgement, Bulletstorm) is coming next summer. Outriders is a sci-fi shooter that can be played solo or in up to three-player drop-in-and-out co-op. Little has been revealed about the gameplay as yet, but it's definitely one to watch.

The first Dragon Quest Builders was a breakout hit, so there's no surprise that a sequel is coming to PlayStation 4 in July. You will also be able to download a demo version from 27 June.