Shadow of the Tomb Raider release date, screens, trailers and pre-order details

Square Enix has lifted the lid on the third of the Tomb Raider reboot trilogy.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is coming this September and will star Camilla Luddington as both the voice and capture actress behind Lara Croft.

We will undoubtedly see a lot more, maybe even go hands-on at this year's E3 in June, but until then, here's everything you need to know about Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will hit stores on 14 September 2018.

Those attending the Tribeca Film Festival in Manhatten were treated to an extended preview of the new game on 27 April. The creative team also appeared to discuss the game and Lara Croft series generally.

It will be released on Xbox One, PS4 and PC. This includes enhanced versions on both Xbox One X and PS4 Pro.

The third and last chapter in Lara Croft's origin tales, Shadow of the Tomb Raider shifts the action to dense jungle landscapes, with plenty of tomb raiding to be done (something the first in the trilogy was criticised for).

The world is under threat from a Maya apocalypse and Croft has to save the day, of course.

By the end of the game, she will be turned into the full adventurer we know and love.

We're not sure yet how the gameplay will differ from Tomb Raider and Rise of the Tomb Raider - we expect several similarities for sure. However, Square Enix's head of studio at Eidos-Montréal, David Anfossi, revealed that all-new challenges await: "Shadow of the Tomb Raider will challenge Lara Croft in new and unexpected ways," he said.

"Our team has created a diverse set of skills, combat techniques and equipment for players to master, and they’ll certainly need them if they hope to survive the deadly jungle environments and tombs."

Some key Shadow of the Tomb Raider screens are available to view below. Just swipe through them.

1/10 Square Enix

Square Enix has released one lead trailer so far. Watch it below: