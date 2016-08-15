Final Fantasy fans look away, FF15 delayed

You've been waiting for 10 years for Final Fantasy XV (FF15) but we're afraid you'll have to wait a little longer as the game has been put back in order to "deliver the iconic Final Fantasy experience".

Expected to release in around six week's time, on 30 September, the RPG will now not arrive until 29 November.

That will be massively disappointing to franchise fans and gamers who have been awaiting it with baited breath, although it can also be seen as a positive indication of its size and depth.

Square Enix claims that the delay allows the development team more time to conduct quality testing and add further polish. It could mean the game is so huge the in-house testing period has taken longer than expected.

Game director Hajime Tabata apologised for the delay but revealed that a strive for perfection was behind the move: "“From the moment we joined this project, our vision was to create a level of freedom and realism previously unseen in the series. Regrettably, we need a little bit more time to deliver on this vision," he said.

"I wish to personally apologise for the additional wait. As a team, we want Final Fantasy XV to achieve a level of perfection that our fans deserve. We kindly ask for your understanding."