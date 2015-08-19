  1. Home
Final Fantasy VII has finally arrived for iPhone and iPad

|
Final Fantasy | App Store

The seventh installment in the Final Fantasy role-playing video game series has just been ported to iOS, but the new mobile game is not the highly-anticipated remake that was announced at E3 2015 in June.

The game has just landed in the App Store for $19.99 and works on both the iPhone (iPhone 5S or later) and iPad (iPad 3 or iPad Mini 2 or later). To complement the launch, developer Square Enix has posted a YouTube video that says Final Fantasy VII for iOS is available now, which you can watch below.

Square Enix is currently developing an HD remake of Final Fantasy VII for the PlayStation 4. But don't expect updated graphics or any changes to the storyline in the new mobile game, because the iOS title's iTunes page has already confirmed it is a direct port based on 1997's Final Fantasy VII for PC.

It does have some iPhone/iPad improvements, though, such as the ability to switch between a virtual analogue and a fixed 4-way digital control pad for onscreen controls. It also has an option to disable enemy encounters in the world/area maps as well as a Max Stats command to become "all-powerful".

You’ll need around 4GB of free space to get this game on your device.

