  Hitman Go hits iTunes App Store for iPad and iPhone

Hitman Go launches for iPad, iPhone and iPod touch today and while remaining true in tone to Square Enix's hugely successful franchise, mobile device owners will find its casual gaming-centric style more suited for bus or train journeys.

The concept is familiar; you must infiltrate locations while avoiding guards and find ways to get close to targets in order to assassinate them. However, the game has taken the form of a turn-based strategy board game, so is more puzzle oriented than action.

Using swipes for direction controls you must guide Agent 47 to the end point of each level in order to progress. There are guards with differing abilities along the way, and you can pick up objects to throw to distract them or wear costumes to blend in, much like the console and PC games Go takes its inspiration from. There are no set time limits though, and you can retry as many times as you like.

Square Enix has had a lot of success with adapting its biggest intellectual properties to mobile platforms, with Tomb Raider and Deus Ex both getting the treatment in the last couple of years. This is perhaps the largest departure in game style though, so it will be interesting to see if it manages to appeal to die-hard Hitman fans as well as those coming to the franchise afresh.

Hitman Go is available through the App Store for £2.99 ($4.99 in the States).