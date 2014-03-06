  Square Enix 99p iOS and Android sale includes Deus Ex: The Fall and Tomb Raider

Square Enix has slashed the prices of some of its major mobile games.

From today until Monday 10 March, you can get Deus Ex: The Fall for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android for just 99p. It originally came out for £4.99.

In addition, Tomb Raider 1 and Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light for iOS are also both 99p - including the HD version of the latter for iPads.

They are all discounted in the States and Europe as well, for $0.99 and 0.99 euros respectively.

Deus Ex: The Fall is a made for mobile addition to the excellent RPG/first-person shooter franchise. It is set in 2027 and follows lead character Ben Saxon as he wages war against the powerful corporations that have seized control over the drug supply that keeps augmented humans alive.

Tomb Raider 1 is the iOS version of the classic first game featuring Lara Croft - ported from the original PSOne version. And Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light is an isometric action puzzler also starring the adventuring Brit.