New Lara Croft is... Kate Middleton

Square Enix has finally named the actress who's providing the voice and motion capture for Lara Croft in the Tomb Raider reboot/prequel, and it's none other than wife to Prince William, Kate Middleton.

Well, the actress who played her in the TV movie anyway.

Camilla Luddington, star of William & Kate, Californication and soon to be seen in True Blood, has taken over from Keeley Hawes, who has been the voice of Lara for the past six years (since Tomb Raider: Legend). The character has also previously been voiced in the games by Shelley Blond, Judith Gibbins and Jonell Elliott.

Luddington is the first also to play the heroine physically, being motion captured for the cut scenes in the game.

"This has been one of the most important jobs for us to get right," said Darrell Gallagher, head of studio at developer Crystal Dynamics.

"This Tomb Raider game is very different to any other and we are demanding far more from the voice acting than ever before, as we take the franchise in a new direction."

In the new Tomb Raider, which serves as her origin story, Lara Croft is only 21 years of age. Therefore, it makes sense for a younger actress to portray her.

The new game is scheduled for release on 5 March 2013, and Pocket-lint was treated to a lengthy preview at E3 in Los Angeles.

