Sony Inzone gaming headsets get up to £30 off in Amazon sale

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's Inzone gaming headset range only launched recently but there's already a deal to be had as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.

Both the wired Sony Izone H3 and wireless Inzone H7 have money off until the end of play today, 12 October 2022.

You can get up to 26 per cent slashed from the price when purchasing them from Amazon. You just need to be a Prime member to be able to redeem the offers.

Sony Inzone H7 wireless gaming headset - save £30 Sony's mid-range Inzone gaming headset is great for PC and PlayStation 5. It has extremely low latency and 360 spatial surround to make it sound like audio is coming from all around you. Usually £199, now just £169. View offer

Sony Inzone H3 gaming headset - save 26% The entry-level Inzone headset is wired but still comes with support for 360 spatial surround sound and compatibility with PC and PS5. Usually £89, now just £64.99. View offer

The Sony Inzone range of headsets were introduced this summer as part of the Japanese company's push into the PC gaming market. Of course, as it also produces the PlayStation 5 console, the headsets work just as capably with that machine and even sport a similar aesthetic.

Battery life on the wireless models is impressive, with the H7 capable of lasting up to 40 hours between charges. Also, if you want to use it with a PC, there is dedicated software that enables you to tune the experience to your own tastes.

Sony also ranges a couple of monitors in its Inzone range and plans future products, too.

