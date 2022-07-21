(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced plans to end one-to-one PlayStation customer support through Twitter.

From 1 August, the company's individual accounts for Europe, Australia and New Zealand and the Americas will no longer be available to take support requests from gamers.

Currently, the round-the-clock customer service is on hand to millions of users and has been running for over a decade. The handle that serves the Americas, for example, currently has 1.7 million followers and has been in operation since 2010.

Moving forward, PlayStation users will instead be directed toward the company's official website and one of its support channels on YouTube.

As seen in the replies to the account's tweet concerning the matter, embedded below, the response to the news was pretty varied.

Starting August 1st, 1-to-1 PlayStation Support via Twitter will no longer be available. To connect w/ PlayStation Support, visit https://t.co/XrvlucY4jr For support articles & self-help resources, visit https://t.co/RfTB4Wzxlp For support videos, visit https://t.co/9dKMRCgkY2 — Ask PlayStation (@AskPlayStation) July 18, 2022

Some users aren't particularly happy about having to go elsewhere, though others indicated that Sony's support via the social media platform was lacking - particularly with regard to PS Plus issues - and that the retirement changes little. Many hopefuls are also seen still trying to squeeze in one last bit of one-to-one support before the month is up.

Whether this move is indicative of anything wider, of course, remains to be seen.

Sony, as we say, is still supporting alternative methods for customers reaching out, but it's never ideal to see something serving a dedicated community be canned - especially one that still clearly people rely on to solve their technical issues with the company's consoles.

Here's hoping that individual support can still somehow be as accessible as Twitter has proved. And, if not, you can always scan our hidden PS5 tips and tricks in order to troubleshoot your issues.

Writing by Conor Allison.