(Pocket-lint) - Sony has launched a dedicated gaming gear brand for PC and PlayStation 5 accessories.

The Inzone gaming line kicks off with headsets and premium monitors for PC and console gamers alike.

There are three headsets in the range initially. The flagship model is the Sony Inzone H9 - a wireless noise cancelling headset with 360 Spatial Sound for PC gaming and support for 3D Audio on PS5.

It uses technologies that can also be found in the superb WH-1000XM5 headphones also released recently. That includes the materials used in the earcups for comfort, such as soft synthetic leather.

In addition, there's active noise cancellation and an ambient sound mode that's switchable with a button the front. That way you can hear external noise easily when needed.

The H9 also has a Discord-certified boom microphone that is active when down, but muted when moved to an upwards position. And it comes with LED lighting, and up to 32 hours of battery life (with noise cancelling switched off). Fast charging means that you get an hour of play for just 10 minutes of charge time.

The Inzone H7 is a step-down wireless model, with a similar aesthetic but no LED lighting and nylon earcups rather than the synthetic leather. There's no active noise cancelling neither, but battery life is improved - up to 40 hours.

Finally, the Inzone H3 is a wired headset that cuts back on several features but retains the 360 Spatial Sound / 3D Audio capabilities.

In terms of the monitors, the Inzone M9 is the flagship. It offers a 4K resolution and HDR with a full array, local dimming backlight. It also has a 144Hz refresh rate, uses an IPS panel and boasts a 1ms GtG (Gray to Gray) response time.

Its stablemate, the Inzone M3, drops the resolution to Full HD but ups the refresh rate to 240Hz.

Both monitors share similar designs, with a low depth tripod stand and come with connectivity for keyboard, mouse and monitor. Interestingly, you can connect two PCs (or a PC and games console) to either monitor and use the same periphrals through an auto switching mode.

There are two HDMI 2.1 ports available on each monitor. They also come with PS5-compatible features, such as Auto Genre Picture Mode to select either game or entertainment modes depending on the content, and Auto HDR Tone Mapping.

The Inzone M9 monitor will be available this summer for £999 in the UK, €1,099 in Central Europe, while the M3 is following in the winter. Price is to be confirmed for that model closer the time.

As for the headsets, they will each be available from July with the Sony Inzone H9 priced at £269 / €300, the H7 at £189 / €230, and the H3 £89 / €100.

Writing by Rik Henderson.