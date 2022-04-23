(Pocket-lint) - Sony plans to launch its new PlayStation Plus tiers in the Americas in June, the company announced Friday. It will roll them out first in Asia on 23 May 2022, although Japan has a 1 June release date. The Americas will then be up next on 13 June, and a Europe launch is set for 22 June. That means, by July, the new PlayStation Plus tiers will be available widely.

Sony first announced the new tiers last month. At the time, it confirmed an all-new structure for its PlayStation Plus subscription service. The new service will have three tiers, in the form of Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium, each costing slightly more than the last but offering an expanded roster of features.

PlayStation Plus Essential ($9.99, €8.99, or £6.99 montly): Will match the current service, offering online multiplayer and a couple of free games each month.

Will match the current service, offering online multiplayer and a couple of free games each month. PlayStation Plus Extra ($14.99, €13.99, or £10.99 monthly): Adds a catalogue of around 400 PS4 and PS5 games to play, downloadable for offline access. Initially, Sony's Jim Ryan has said that he doesn't expect this roster to feature first-party releases when they first come out, but rather to represent a back-catalogue.

Adds a catalogue of around 400 PS4 and PS5 games to play, downloadable for offline access. Initially, Sony's Jim Ryan has said that he doesn't expect this roster to feature first-party releases when they first come out, but rather to represent a back-catalogue. PlayStation Plus Premium ($17.99, €16.99, or £13.49 monthly): Adds a further 340 games from the PS3, PS2, PSP and PlayStation eras. Some of these will be downloadable and others will be available through game streaming.

The new tiers also signal the end of PlayStation Now, which offers a collection of PS4, PS3, and PS2 that you can install or stream on a PS5, PS4, or PC.

Sony said PlayStation Now will be folded into the top tier of PlayStation Plus to maintain its offer of game streaming, and existing users will transition across between membership types.

