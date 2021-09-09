(Pocket-lint) - Marvel has some highly anticipated major new games in the pipeline, and they were revealed today at Sony’s Showcase 2021 event. Spider-Man 2 has finally been announced, and it features Peter Parker and Miles Morales teaming up against a seemingly villainous Venom.

A release date has been set vaguely enough at 2023, but you can watch the initial announcement trailer right here below.

Last year, in Pocket-lint’s review of Spider-Man Miles Morales, we called it “the first truly great game for PS5”, featuring “stunning visuals” and a “great story”. We can only imagine the next instalment in the franchise lives up to the polished success of its predecessors.

In perhaps what might be even bigger news, though, is the surprise announcement of a new Wolverine series, which will be the first time the X-Men mutant will be featured in a mainstream video game since X-Men Origins: Wolverine in 2009 for the Playstation 2 and 3.

The new Wolverine trailer is even lighter on details than the minute and a half long Spider-Man 2 announcement was, so for now your best guess as to what the next-gen game may play like is a good as anyone’s guess.

Check out that trailer below.