It's difficult to locate a PlayStation 5 right now, and soon, it will be just as hard to get games for older PlayStation hardware.

The company has announced it is closing down its PlayStation Store for the PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita, and PlayStation Portable.

Although you will still be able to re-download already purchased games, videos, and media, this decision will prevent you from buying new games, in-game purchases, downloadable content, or videos for either system. You also won't be able to redeem PSN wallet fund vouchers.

You can download your owned content onto your PS3, PS Vita, or PSP device by accessing the Download List on the respective device.

Free games with PlayStation Plus will still be available for download, and you will be able to redeem PlayStation Plus vouchers, however.

Sony said the PSN stores for the PSP and PS3 will close 2 July 2021, while the PS Vita's store will close on 27 August, according to the company's PlayStation support site, which details which features you will still be able to access and those you will lose starting this summer.

Sony first released the PSP in 2004, the PS3 in 2006, and the PS Vita in 2011. Now, in 2021, all new purchases for those devices are over.

