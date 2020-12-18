(Pocket-lint) - Sony has removed Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store and will offer full refunds to anyone who bought the game from the store.

On 17 December 2020, Sony's Ask PlayStation Twitter account tweeted: "SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, and we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store and want a refund." To get your refund, Sony said to visit this site, sign in to your PlayStation account, and submit a request. It also said "some users are experiencing issues” accessing the refund form.

Cyberpunk 2077 released on 10 December. In the last week, several players have repeatedly complained about bugs they've experienced, including crashes and glitches. Although, from our personal experience playing the title on a PS4 Pro, the game hasn't been too flawed and in fact looks and plays well. Many would disagree, however, and perhaps that's why the game's developer, CD Projekt Red, has also said some players should request refunds.

CD Projekt Red specifically told PS4 or Xbox One players they could request a refund, but because of Sony’s refund policy, those who bought digital versions of the game from the PlayStation Store were unable to get refunds. Now, however, with Sony's latest decision, that limitation has been lifted.

CD Projekt Red also shared a note on its investor website disclosing Sony’s move. Keep in mind gamers can still buy physical versions of the game.

Neither CD Projekt Red nor Sony has announced when Cyberpunk 2077 will return to the PlayStation Store. Microsoft also has yet to confirm whether it will pull the game or offer full refunds. But CD Projekt Red has promised to release patches for the game, including an update “coming within the next seven days".

More improvement updates are expected in January and February to fix the most "prominent problems" in Cyberpunk 2077, the studio said.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.