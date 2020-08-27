(Pocket-lint) - Sony has begun to open pre-orders for its next-generation console, the PS5, but that doesn't mean you can order one right away. Technically, it's opening online registration, so you can apply to receive an invitation, which will let you be among the first to pre-order the console.

Sony’s announcement makes it clear there will only be a “limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order” this holiday season, so it's kicking off an invitation scheme that will give a few lucky existing PlayStation customers a chance to order the upcoming console.

Sony’s FAQ page specifies that filling out the registration form does not mean you will definitely receive an invite to preorder the PS5.

The company said all the invitations will be dispersed based on “previous interests and PlayStation activities". Not only that, but each invitation will only be available for a limited time, which means you'll need to act fast. Plus, Sony is limited pre-orders to a single console per PSN ID, and you'll need a US address. You can also get two of the new DualSense controllers as well as other PS5 accessories, but only while supplies last.

Sony's announcement didn't include details like a price or release date for the PlayStation 5, naturally.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.