When you're excited about an upcoming device, including something like Sony's PS5, even the smallest new pieces of information are exciting. For instance, Sony has completely changed the look of its video game cases. Of course, this makes sense: A new generation console would get new physical boxes for games.

But, still, it's neat to be looking at the all-new design. Sony's game cases went from having a black header for PS3 games to a blue header for PS4 games. Now, PS5 games are getting a white and black header. Sony revealed what the physical boxes look like in a blog post on 9 July. It actually showed the upcoming Spider-Man: Miles Morales game.

Sony is still using blue cases. They're reminiscent of PS4 game cases, but a bit darker, to match the blue accents on the PS5 console and controller. The white and black header also replaces the blue header of PS4 games. In other words, Sony is trying to make everything in this generation match, while also making it all distinct from older generations.

Sony is planning to launch the PS5 and Spider-Man: Miles Morales later this year, during the holidays. You can read more about the console here.