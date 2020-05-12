Sony has already said the PlayStation 5 will launch this holiday season, but it hasn't provided an exact release date. However, a new Sony Interactive Entertainment job listing, which was recently spotted online, specifically notes when the next-generation console will arrive.

Twitter user Nibel noticed the job listing, which is in Japan for a global quality, cost, delivery overseer, and it claims the new hire will help with the PS5 launch, scheduled for October 2020. Sony has told Famitsu that the October claim was an “error in the recruiting site”. The company said it didn't provide the PS5 launch details, though it’s unclear why the recruiter would've included that on its own.

A Japanese job listing by Sony Interactive Entertainment says that the PlayStation 5 will be launched this Octoberhttps://t.co/YKuWtllIc0 pic.twitter.com/aSp1Aev3AH — Nibel (@Nibellion) May 12, 2020

We've contacted Sony for a comment and asked if it could provide a launch date. We will update this post if we hear back.

Keep in mind Sony typically launches its flagship gaming console in November. In other words, an autumn launch or even an October one is probable, and it would still line up with the "holiday 2020" timeframe that the company has teased.

