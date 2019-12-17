  1. Home
  Games
  Game news
  Sony game news

This $30 Sony accessory adds back buttons and an OLED to DualShock 4

- It launches in January

Sony has announced a new accessory for the DualShock 4 controller that adds two back paddle buttons that you can customize.

Called the Back Button Attachment, naturally, it features an OLED display and a button that lets you remap controls without needing to dive into menus on the PS4. You can store up to three profiles at a time, and it works with all games, even PlayStation VR titles, according to Sony.

This new Sony accessory will launch in the US and Canada on 23 January for $30. It will work with any DualShock 4 controller. It simply plugs into the port on the bottom of the controller and is even powered by the controller itself. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio, too.

It's interesting Sony would announce the Back Button Attachment toward the end of the holiday season and launch it months before the PS5 is rumoured to debut. We suspect it'll be able to work with the DualShock 5, but that's not a given.

There's no word yet on whether the Back Button Attachment will come to the UK and Europe. We'll keep you posted when we learn more.

For more about PS4 or even the PS5, see our guides:

