  The Last of Us Part II gets delayed, won't launch on time

Sony and developer Naughty Dog recently announced a release date for The Last of Us Part II, but now it's revising that launch plan, confirming you'll need to wait a few more months before you can actually play the game.

During State of Play event in September, Sony said the game would launch in February 2019. However, on 24 October, the game's director, Neil Druckmann, announced The Last of Us Part II would release on 29 May 2019.

He also explained why the game has been delayed:

"It was during the last few weeks, as we were closing out sections of the game, that we realized we simply didn't have enough time to bring the entire game up to a level of polish we would call Naughty Dog quality. . . We were faced with two options: compromise parts of the game or get more time. We went with the latter, and this new release date allows us to finish everything to our level of satisfaction while also reducing stress on the team.

While we’re relieved that we won’t have to compromise our vision, we’re disappointed that we weren’t able to avoid this exact situation. We wish we could’ve foreseen the amount of polish we needed, but the size and scope of this game got the better of us. We hate disappointing our fans and for that we’re sorry," Druckmann said in a blog post.

From trailers, it looks like players will see an adult Ellie get kidnapped. Something happens to her, and she has to fight those who did her wrong. Joel from the original game is also seen, saying he won't let Ellie face this alone.

Those of you who can't wait to sink your teeth into this sequel may be bummed about the delay, but at least it's only a few months and not something serious.