Sony is launching new colour variations for its controllers for the PlayStation 4 console. These will be available to buy from this autumn.

To be clear, the DualShock 4 controller for the PS4 already has dozens of colours, but, naturally, it could use a few more. So, the company has announced four more shades with two-tone schemes: Electric purple, titanium blue, rose gold, and red camouflage. The electric purple model is a bit different from the other three models in that it has all-white icons for the face buttons, rather than the classic red/green/pink/blue hues.

The rose gold model is also special because Sony will be releasing a matching rose gold wireless headset for $99.99 in November 2019. But all the controllers colourways will be available a couple months earlier in September, for $64.99, about $5 more than the standard $59.9 version. Lastly, the red controller is unique because it has a black, red, and brown theme, or a camouflage pattern, paired with silver detailing.

You can learn more about the controllers here and headset here. There are also a couple videos Sony has shared to promo the controllers:

There's no word yet on pricing and availability in the UK.