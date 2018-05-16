Sony finally gives up ghost on PS Vita, stops production of physical games

It seems that Sony's critically acclaimed but ultimately struggling handheld, the PS Vita, is soon to be an ex-console.

While the company will continue to support it, of sorts, it is withdrawing from production of physical copies of Vita games.

It plans "to end all Vita GameCard production by close of fiscal year 2018." That means it will continue into the early months of 2019 and that's that.

It follows an announcement in March that Sony's PlayStation Plus membership service will also ditch PS Vita games as part of its monthly offerings. Those too will be removed from the service from March 2019.

Surely this is the final nail in the coffin for the humble PS Vita?

Sony will be continuing to sell Vita games on its digital store after that date, while demand continues, but that will likely be wound down too in time.

It's a shame, as the PS Vita was always one of Pocket-lint's favourite portable games platforms. Its connection with the PS4, allowing for remote play, is still a feature we are fond of and use often.

But the Nintendo Switch has been somewhat of game changer (pun entirely intended). Why remote play and stream to a separate device when you can play the exact same games in portable mode as when connected to a TV?