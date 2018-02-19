Sony discounts PSVR bundles by more than 30% for just two weeks
- All three bundles discounted from 18 February to 3 March
- Sale seems to be US-only
Two months after Christmas, Sony is discounting its PSVR bundles.
If you're like us, you probably hunted for the best deals around Black Friday and Christmastime this past year, but, unfortunately, it was hard to find great sales on several gaming consoles and bundles, Sony's PlayStation VR included. Now, however, Sony is offering steep discounts on the PlayStation 4’s virtual reality headset. So, if you have the cash, we recommend grabbing one while it's more affordable.
The company has reduced three PSVR bundles. The best deal is a $199.99 bundle that normally costs $299.99, which means it has been given a 33-per cent price drop. The bundle includes Gran Turismo Sport, the PSVR headset, and the PlayStation Camera. There's also a Doom bundle, which is identical to the Gran Turismo bundle, only you get Doom VFR instead. It costs $299.99, down from $399.99.
- Buy PlayStation VR GT Sport Bundle on Amazon (US)
- Buy PlayStation VR GT Sport Bundle on Best Buy (US)
- Buy PlayStation VR Doom Bundle on Amazon (US)
- Buy PlayStation VR Doom Bundle on Best Buy (US)
The last Sony PSVR deal is a bigger Skyrim bundle. It includes not only Skrim VR but also two PlayStation Move Motion controllers, as well as the headset and camera. It costs $349,99, rather than its usual $449.99 price. All three bundles were discounted on Amazon (US) and at other retailers on 18 February. The sale will last for another two weeks, however, so buy one before the deadline on 3 March.
See our PSVR review for more information about Sony's system.
- Free Super Mario Update arrives for Nintendo Switch, adds new mini-game and more
- Best Pokemon Go tips to master the Pokemon mayhem
- Sony discounts PSVR bundles by more than 30% for just two weeks
- Xbox One X and One S will soon support 1440p
- Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions: How to get Vaporeon, Flareon, Jolteon, Espeon or Umbreon
- Nike and Xbox made three Air Jordan III Xbox One X consoles, and you can win one
- Poundland selling PS4 and Xbox One games for £5
- Nintendo Labo offers much more to do with the Toy-Con kits than you thought
- Call of Duty movie on track, Sicario 2 director expected to take the helm(et)
- Xbox One X enhanced games list: Here are all the games that play better on Xbox One X
Comments