Sony discounts PSVR bundles by more than 30% for just two weeks

Two months after Christmas, Sony is discounting its PSVR bundles.

If you're like us, you probably hunted for the best deals around Black Friday and Christmastime this past year, but, unfortunately, it was hard to find great sales on several gaming consoles and bundles, Sony's PlayStation VR included. Now, however, Sony is offering steep discounts on the PlayStation 4’s virtual reality headset. So, if you have the cash, we recommend grabbing one while it's more affordable.

The company has reduced three PSVR bundles. The best deal is a $199.99 bundle that normally costs $299.99, which means it has been given a 33-per cent price drop. The bundle includes Gran Turismo Sport, the PSVR headset, and the PlayStation Camera. There's also a Doom bundle, which is identical to the Gran Turismo bundle, only you get Doom VFR instead. It costs $299.99, down from $399.99.

The last Sony PSVR deal is a bigger Skyrim bundle. It includes not only Skrim VR but also two PlayStation Move Motion controllers, as well as the headset and camera. It costs $349,99, rather than its usual $449.99 price. All three bundles were discounted on Amazon (US) and at other retailers on 18 February. The sale will last for another two weeks, however, so buy one before the deadline on 3 March.

See our PSVR review for more information about Sony's system.