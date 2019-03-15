You might get to play with some third-party games on Snapchat soon.

Snap, the company behind Snapchat, will reportedly unveil its long-rumoured gaming platform next month, according to a report from Cheddar, which has a decent track record with leaking information. (It broke the news on Facebook Portal well before the social media giant announced its video chat device.) Anyway, Snap's announcement is apparently set for 4 April in Los Angeles during Snap's Partner Summit.

Keep in mind this bit of information follows a long line of breadcrumbs - all suggesting Snap has an interest in a adding a gaming platform to its signature social media app. The company debuted some AR lens games last year, called Snappables, for instance, but this new platform is expected to far succeed those games. Snap even purchased a gaming studio, Prettygreat, with talent that worked on the Fruit Ninja game.

Tencent, the Chinese company behind League of Legends, also purchased a 12 per cent stake in Snap last year and expressed a willingness to collaborate in areas like games. If you’re wondering why Snap would want to add games to Snapchat, the hope is that it’ll drive up user engagement. That in turn provides more revenue opportunities. Snap can monetise games via ads or in-app purchases.

Plus, Snap is literally following Facebook's footsteps. Both Facebook and Facebook Messenger were early adopters at adding in-app games. Snap's gaming platform has reportedly been going by Project Cognac within the company, but there are little other details about what we can expect.

Keep checking back for more info on the new Snap gaming platform.