(Pocket-lint) - With the participants selected, and the safehouse created in a secure location, the teams came together to battle it out in Sky Broadband's "No More Excuses" match in partnership with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Captained by legendary team leaders Vikkstar and Calfreezy, our gamers played out round after round of tense, close gunfights across a range of game modes to determine who deserved to come out on top.

With each gamer having been selected because of how weak (or strong) their excuses normally are for why they're losing, this was a chance to prove themselves.

And, in fairness, there were some moments of impressive ability to enjoy, as thousands of spectators watched them sneak around new maps from Miami to Checkmate, trying to outwit their opponents and get the drop, and the all-important kills.

You can watch the highlights below, to see how things unfolded for yourself, so stop reading and get watching if you don't want to hear who came out on top overall!

Suitable for 18+ viewers only.

As you'll see from the video, it was pretty close, but Vikkstar and his team took the crown in the end, closing the victory out with a well-controlled match under the neon lights of Miami.

A clutch defuse in a Search and Destroy match is just about as classic as Call of Duty gets in the competitive sphere, and Sky threw in an extra helping of glitz throughout the proceedings by recruiting the one and only Chris Kamara to commentate, giving things a bit more spice, as if they needed it. Don't bet against Kammy taking up COD for himself, now.

It capped off a great stream full of dramatic moments and impressive gunplay, and the regular gamers did more than enough to hold up their end of the bargain, too - this wasn't an easy evening for Vikkstar or Calfreezy, even if they did indeed manage to occasionally get through to some high-level killstreaks.

Powering it all, of course, was super reliable, superfast Sky Broadband - the Official Broadband Partner of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. With average download speeds of 59 Mbps and guaranteed speeds or money back, it’s the perfect provider for anyone looking to make an impact online. In fact, with Black Ops Cold War recently debuting its first new season of content, it's also the perfect time to get started yourself.