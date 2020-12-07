(Pocket-lint) - The call went out, the answers came in, and the winners have been selected - the stage is now set for Sky Broadband's No More Excuses challenge in collaboration with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Six lucky winners have been chosen to play in an exclusive 4v4 Black Ops Cold War tournament, with teams captained by Call of Duty streaming giants Calfreezy and Vikkstar.

Now, they're getting ready to enter the specially-built Safehouse, to battle it out using super reliable, super-fast Sky Broadband and the best gaming gear to see what they're capable of when there are no excuses left.

Sky Broadband is the Official Broadband Partner of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and given its average download speeds of 59 Mbps, it’s perfect for anyone looking to climb through the ranks online.

The whole event's going to be live-streamed right here on Pocket-lint - you can bookmark this page and watch it below when it goes live, or just head to our homepage where you'll also see the video feed.

Either way, set your reminders for 6:00 - 8:00 PM on 14th December to make sure that you don't miss a minute. Best of all, there will be plenty of opportunities during the live stream to get your hands on some super-limited merch and other prizes, so it's well worth your while to tune in.

We'll embed the video feed right here before it goes live, so be sure to come back to watch the tournament on Pocket-lint!

Note: The Safehouse tournament will take place in a COVID-secure environment pending local lockdown regulations, and is subject to changes of date and time, and cancellation, depending on those regulations.