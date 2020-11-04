(Pocket-lint) - We all know the type - when things aren't going their way, the excuses start flying. Call of Duty's been the biggest shooter on the market for absolutely ages, and for many of those years it's inspired its fair share of sore losers.

That's why Sky Broadband has teamed up with Activision and the team behind the hotly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to create a totally unique tournament, which will be livestreamed in full.

The tournament will be powered by superfast, super reliable Sky Broadband with the best equipment at hand, to create a certified "No More Excuses" experience, and will kick off in London on 11 December (depending on Covid restrictions). Sky Broadband is the Official Broadband Partner of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and with average download speeds of 59 Mbps, it’s perfect for gamers.

The tournament will see six lucky players teamed up with COD legends Vikkstar and Calfreezy and dropped into a specially-built Safehouse that'll ensure they have the perfect Sky Broadband connection to fight with, robbing them of any excuses if their aim just isn't good enough. They’ll play out five rounds of 4v4 across some of Black Ops Cold War's amazing new maps to see which team can come out on top. You'll be able to watch the entire live stream right here on Pocket-lint, to not only see who made it to the Safehouse, but also how they can perform on a bigger stage.

So, how do you bag a spot on the team? Sky Broadband is on the lookout for the absolute worst excuses gamers offer up for their sub-par performance in COD - blaming a dodgy connection being one of the absolute mainstays, but with loads of others playing their part too. Whether it's an apparently broken controller, a rubbish headset, or a terrible TV, gamers love to pin the blame on someone or something else.

Gamers need to tweet their chosen Team Captain - @vikkstar123 or @calfreezy - alongside @SkyUK with their best/worst excuses, using the hashtag #NoMoreExcuses before midnight on 5 November. Sky Broadband will then choose the absolute worst, most brazen excuses. The six lucky (or unlucky, if you'll believe them) players will win a spot on the Safehouse team, and get the chance to compete next to gaming royalty. They’ll also get the chance to win some exclusive COD merch, too.

For those who aren't selected, the livestream will also offer up the chance to win discount codes and in-game prizes, so there'll be something for everyone. Check out #NoMoreExcuses to see what excuses people have come up with so far, and head to Twitter tagging @SkyUK to get your nomination in.

Note: The Safehouse tournament will take place in a COVID-secure environment pending local lockdown regulations, and is subject to changes of date and time, and cancellation, depending on those regulations.