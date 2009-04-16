Firebox offers Sega Mega Drive twin player console

If you're hankering after some old skool gaming action then etailer Firebox now has you covered. The ecommerce site is now offering a revamped Sega Mega Drive console that's new and improved.

Smaller than the original, the Sega Mega Drive twin player console comes preloaded with 15 Sega licensed games - Alex Kid, Alien Storm, Altered Beast, Arrow Flash, Bonanza Bros, Columns, Crack Down, Decap Attack, E Swat, Fatal Labyrinth, Flicky, Gain Ground, Golden Axe, Shadow Dancer, Sonic And Knuckles.

Better still, thanks to the console's cartridge slot you can use the gadget to play old Mega Drive and Genesis cartridges that have been languishing in the loft.

Complete with two six button controllers, the new-old console plugs directly into your TV and is on sale now from Firebox for £39.95.