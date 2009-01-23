Sega releases House of the Dead: Overkill trailer
Sega has released a trailer for its upcoming game, House of the Dead: Overkill.
What looks to be a light-hearted, humorous zombie slasher, Overkill serves as a prequel to the first game in the series and follows Special Agent G - the protagonist of The House of the Dead series - as he takes on his first assignment.
He is joined by Detective Washington and a nameless bad ass stripper as they investigate stories of mysterious disappearances in Bayou City, and hunt down a villain known as Papa Caesar.
Set for release on Wii in February, the trailer describes the game as "overloaded with terror, horror, flesh, ice cream and raw, uncensored violence", no doubt just some of the reasons the game has received an 18+ recommendation from PEGI and an M rating in the States.
Therefore, we'd suggest the above trailer is NSFW, thanks to a few rather strong swear words and plenty of zombie dismembering. Enjoy.
