  SoulCalibur IV charts at number one on debut

Ubisoft and Namco Bandai’s SoulCalibur IV checked into the top spot in the official ChartTrack/ELSPA All Formats chart on its debut week.

This is the first number one in the All Formats chart for the SoulCalibur franchise since 2003 when SoulCalibur II was released for the GameCube, PS2 and Xbox.

This instalment was released on Xbox360 and PS3, with Microsoft just pinching the lead with 56% of the game's sales.

Although not quite retaining its crown and dropping down to second place, Wii Fit sales rose 35% on last week, and sales of Mario Kart Wii are also up 25% taking it to number three.

THQ's Wall-E has seen sales begin to slow three weeks after the release of the film, but still holding in at number four. The publisher's other offering however, Big Beach Sports, saw a jump from number ten to five since last week.

On the other hand, once poll position holder, Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures does exactly the opposite and jumps from fifth position down to number 10.

The full ChartTrack/ELSPA All Formats top ten for the week ending August 2nd, 2008 is as follows:

1) SoulCalibur IV – Ubisoft/Namco Bandai

2) Wii Fit – Nintendo

3) Mario Kart – Nintendo

4) Wall-E – THQ

5) Big Beach Sports – THQ

6) Guitar Hero: On Tour – Activision

7) Wii Play – Nintendo

8) Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games – Sega

9) Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training – Nintendo

10) Lego Indiana Jones – Activision