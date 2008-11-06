  Sega developing Mega Drive Ultimate Collection

All of your fav Sega games are being gathered together in one colossal collection ready for release early next year.
The Sega Mega Drive Ultimate Collection will be available for both the Xbox 360 and PS3 and brings together 16-bit Mega Drive classics, as well as bonus content from its 8-bit Master System and 1980s arcade era games library.
"The Mega Drive Ultimate Collection is a must-have for any Sega enthusiast", commented Gary Knight, European marketing director for Sega Europe. “Fans will get a chance to relive fond memories from these classic games in HD format.”
The games have been reworked for 720p viewing and titles include Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2 and 3, Columns, Alien Storm, Ecco the Dolphin, Space Harrier, and cult classic, Streets of Rage 1, 2 and 3.
Here's the full list for you to drool over:
Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle
Alien Storm
Altered Beast
Beyond Oasis
Bonanza Bros.
Columns
Comix Zone
Decap Attack starring Chuck D. Head
Dr. Robotnik's MBM
Dynamite Headdy
Ecco the Dolphin
Ecco II: The Tides of Time
E-SWAT
Fatal Labyrinth
Flicky
Gain Ground
Golden Axe I
Golden Axe II
Golden Axe III
Kid Chameleon
Phantasy Star II
Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom
Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium
Ristar
Shining in the Darkness
Shining Force
Shining Force 2
Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
Sonic 3D Blast
Sonic and Knuckles
Sonic Spinball
Sonic The Hedgehog
Sonic The Hedgehog 2
Sonic The Hedgehog 3
Streets of Rage
Streets of Rage 2
Streets of Rage 3
Super Thunder Blade
Vectorman
Vectorman 2