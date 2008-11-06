  Sega developing Mega Drive Ultimate Collection

All of your fav Sega games are being gathered together in one colossal collection ready for release early next year.

The Sega Mega Drive Ultimate Collection will be available for both the Xbox 360 and PS3 and brings together 16-bit Mega Drive classics, as well as bonus content from its 8-bit Master System and 1980s arcade era games library.

"The Mega Drive Ultimate Collection is a must-have for any Sega enthusiast", commented Gary Knight, European marketing director for Sega Europe. “Fans will get a chance to relive fond memories from these classic games in HD format.”

The games have been reworked for 720p viewing and titles include Sonic the Hedgehog 1, 2 and 3, Columns, Alien Storm, Ecco the Dolphin, Space Harrier, and cult classic, Streets of Rage 1, 2 and 3.

Here's the full list for you to drool over:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Comix Zone

Decap Attack starring Chuck D. Head

Dr. Robotnik's MBM

Dynamite Headdy

Ecco the Dolphin

Ecco II: The Tides of Time

E-SWAT

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Golden Axe I

Golden Axe II

Golden Axe III

Kid Chameleon

Phantasy Star II

Phantasy Star III: Generations of Doom

Phantasy Star IV: The End of the Millennium

Ristar

Shining in the Darkness

Shining Force

Shining Force 2

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic 3D Blast

Sonic and Knuckles

Sonic Spinball

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Streets of Rage

Streets of Rage 2

Streets of Rage 3

Super Thunder Blade

Vectorman

Vectorman 2