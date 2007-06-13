  1. Home
i-Cy Penguin available now from Firebox.com

|
If you've been eyeing up Sega's latest addition to their i-menagerie, the i-Cy Penguin, you might like to know it's just gone on sale over on Firebox.com for 20 quid.

This flightless fellow hooks up to your iPod and plays your tunes via a built-in speaker whilst flashing and dancing.

Happy feet, indeed.

