Sega to maximise Nintendo Revolution Controller with Super Monkey Ball title

Sega is the second games publisher to announce it is developing games for the new next generation console from Nintendo, the Revolution.

Sega Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz sees AiAi and all his friends have rolled their way onto Nintendo’s new console, with new puzzle levels and a wealth of new Party Games specifically designed to fully exploit the innovative Nintendo Revolution controller.

“The Nintendo Revolution presents a totally unique avenue for our developers to explore the art of game design”, commented Matt Woodley, Creative Director of SEGA.

“The new controller, in particular, gives the gamer unique control over their monkey's balls as well as over the mind boggling array of new gameplay styles that are in the game.”

Sega has said that the Party Games, for which the Super Monkey Ball franchise is famous, return with more variety than ever.