Football Manager 2023 is coming to Apple Arcade and PS5

(Pocket-lint) - The release date for Football Manager 2023 has been revealed as 8 November 2022 and, for the first time, it will arrive on PlayStation 5 from day one.

It will also be available at no extra cost to Apple Arcade subscribers, across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV, with the touch edition returning after a year's absence as FM23 Touch.

The PS5 will get the FM23 Console edition alongside the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. And, as with previous years' versions, it will be available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate from launch.

The full Football Manager 2023 edition will again be available on PC/Mac, while a stripped back FM23 Mobile will be available for iOS and Android.

"FM23 marks another significant step forward for the Football Manager series as we debut on two new platforms," said Sports Interactive's studio director, Miles Jacobson.

"Fans have been calling for us to produce a PlayStation title for a number of years, so I’m excited for those players to now get the chance to experience the closest thing to being a real football manager.

“Our decision to not release a Touch game on iOS or Android in 2021 was a difficult one to take and disappointing for some of our fans. This exciting partnership with Apple Arcade allows us to reintroduce a popular title in a way that makes sense for us as a studio and for the wider FM community."

More details on the games, including new features, will be revealed in October.

Writing by Rik Henderson.